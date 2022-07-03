Is MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MDU) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already know that MDU Resources Group's (NYSE:MDU) stock increased by 3.2% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MDU Resources Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MDU Resources Group is:

11% = US$357m ÷ US$3.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.11.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of MDU Resources Group's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, MDU Resources Group seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.4%. This certainly adds some context to MDU Resources Group's moderate 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between MDU Resources Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about MDU Resources Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is MDU Resources Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

MDU Resources Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 46%, which implies that it retains the remaining 54% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, MDU Resources Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 40%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 12%.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with MDU Resources Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

