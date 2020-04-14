MDU Resources to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting

BISMARCK, N.D., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) will webcast its annual shareholder meeting at 11 a.m. CDT May 12. The meeting will be hosted by Board Chair Dennis W. Johnson, with a business update provided by President and CEO David L. Goodin.

The company is providing the webcast for shareholders to participate in the meeting while following federal social distancing guidelines intended to reduce exposure to COVID-19.

"The health and safety of our employees and the public, including our shareholders, are always our top priority," Goodin said. "We strongly encourage our shareholders to vote their shares prior to the annual meeting and to participate in our meeting via webcast this year."

Shareholders can access the webcast at www.mdu.com. Preregistration is not required to participate in the webcast.

MDU Resources' annual meeting will be conducted at 909 Airport Road, Bismarck, as previously indicated in the company's 2020 Proxy Statement. Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting in person must request an admittance ticket, for which instructions can be found in the proxy statement. Social distancing measures will be in place and no food or beverages will be served at the meeting. Shareholders will not be permitted to attend the meeting if:

They are exhibiting flulike symptoms or symptoms of respiratory infection, including difficulty breathing, coughing or fatigue.

They have been in close contact with someone who has been infected with or is suspected of being infected with COVID-19.

They have returned in the 14 days prior to the meeting from international travel.

