🌱MDUSD Enrollment/Revenue Drop + Disco Bay Rancher Gored by Bull

Here are the top stories in Concord today:

The three Pittsburg men, identified as 18-year-old Samuel Banales-Melena, 20-year-old Jonathan Medina-Flores, and 18-year-old Rogelio Medina-Flores, who are suspected in the armed, three-month crime spree that targeted over two dozen businesses in Antioch, Pittsburg, Concord, Brentwood, Bay Point, and Clayton between August and November have been released from jail on a judge's orders. The Pittsburg Police Department said "3 men were held to answer for nineteen (19) counts of armed robbery. The judge was unwilling to allow the men to remain in custody and overruled the rejection, and authorized the release." The judge authorized the release of all three men to a private contracted company to be placed into that company’s alternative custody program with an electronic ankle monitoring system. (CBS San Francisco) After two years of not being penalized for declining enrollment during the pandemic, California school districts are bracing for a sudden drop in revenues next year as their funding gets recalibrated to match current enrollment, which plummeted since COVID-19 first closed California’s schools. “The public doesn’t understand,” said Lisa Gonzales, the chief business officer at Mt. Diablo Unified. “We’re all facing colossal funding decreases next year.” Gonzales said her 30,000-student district could lose $24 million if the state does nothing. (Claycord.com) Two federal complaints alleging excessive use of force, including an allegedly crippling attack by a police dog on an unresisting subject, have been lodged against the City of San Ramon and its police department. Both complaints allege excessive force by San Ramon PD officers in separate encounters in 2020, as well as unsettling use of a police canine during the traffic stop and arrest of Uber driver Ali Badr whose arm was bitten by a police dog after he was pulled over for allegedly driving a stolen car. (News 24/680) At the January 11 Antioch City Council meeting, the council will hold a discussion on issuing temporary cannabis events on public property. The city cites that one possible location for a temporary cannabis event is the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds. The City could also approve other locations for an event to be held. (East County Today) Contra Costa Sheriff and Animal Control were called for a rancher who was in a field unresponsive and possibly dead on Bixler Road in the Town of Discovery Bay on Thursday. According to the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office, "When deputies arrived, they attempted to approach a person lying on the ground in a field. However, deputies were not able to because of a large aggressive bull that was running loose on the property." They went on to say, "Shortly after the victim was located, the bull began to charge at the deputies and fire personnel on the scene. The bull was dispatched because of the danger to first responders at the scene." An autopsy of the rancher revealed the cause of death was blunt force injuries "due to alleged attack by large animal." (East County Today)

Today in Concord:

Join the Urban Adventure Club of the Bay Area for a Mt Diablo Waterfall Hike. (11:00 AM)

The Culprits will be rockin and rollin at CJ's in Pleasant Hill. (4:00 PM)

Come out to the new Monica’s Riverview in Antioch to try out the food and catch The Hurricane Band. (6:00 PM)





From my notebook:

Leave the car at home and explore your neighborhood on foot! Join 511 Contra Costa's Winter Walk Challenge. Each week you will receive a fun new walk challenge. Walk to a location where you can snap a photo that captures the week’s theme. Each week, five photos will be randomly drawn, and winners will receive a $35 Amazon gift card .

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating outstanding citizens, businesses, youth, organizations and COVID Heroes at this year’s Inaugural Gala and Recognition Dinner. This premier event will be held on Friday, March 11th at the Lone Tree Golf and Event Center. The Chamber is looking for your help with nominations to recognize those that went above and beyond.

Sweet Maple, the home of Millionaire’s Bacon (with sugar and peppers) and classic brunches, is coming to Walnut Creek, where Tozai Izakaya used to be on Giammona Drive, February 1st!

