Mead High School put on 'modified lockdown'; student arrested on Tuesday in unrelated incident

Jan. 11—Mead High School was placed in a "modified lockdown" Wednesday morning at the request of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office after a reported stabbing at a nearby apartment complex.

Business continued as normal inside of the school, but students were not allowed to enter or exit the building, Principal Kimberly Jensen said in an email about 10:20 a.m.

The modified lockdown was unrelated to a similar incident Tuesday regarding a student who was arrested after threatening the school, Jensen wrote in a separate email.

"At no point today were any of our students or staff members in danger," Jensen wrote. "The school resource deputy is confident that there is not a threat to the school at this time."

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a stabbing at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment building near the high school on the 12300 block North Fairwood Drive, sheriff's office spokesman Cpl. Mark Gregory said. A man who had non-life threatening stab wounds to his shoulder and arm had fled the area, he said.

A woman who was suspected of stabbing the man has not been located by police, he said.

Deputies later executed a search warrant at the apartment building where they arrested a man on suspicion of unrelated charges, Gregory said.

The lockdown at the high school was lifted by 12:20 p.m., according to an email sent at about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The recent lockdowns at Mead High School come after police were investigating a "veiled threat" involving Shadle Park High School that was shared on social media on Monday night. It was not clear whether the threats were related.