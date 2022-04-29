Meadow Bridge couple arrested on drug charges

Apr. 29—A Meadow Bridge couple is facing felony drug charges in Fayette County, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Over the last few weeks, Fridley reports, deputies have been gathering information about a suspected narcotics operation in Meadow Bridge. On Thursday afternoon, deputies executed a search warrant at the suspected residence in Meadow Bridge. The search yielded large quantities of heroin and methamphetamines, most of which were packaged for sale.

Stevie R. Adkins, 40, and Katherine A. Adkins, 39, both of Meadow Bridge, are each charged with the felony offenses of possession with intent to feliver a Schedule I narcotic and possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II narcotic. Both were transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.