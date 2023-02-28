Meadville man accused of taking car, fleeing police

Feb. 28—A 55-year-old man will head to trial on charges that he stole a car from a city man earlier this month and fled from police the next day when he was spotted.

Jarrod Jones, whose address is listed in court documents as the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, waived his preliminary hearings in two cases before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday.

In the first case, Jones was allegedly staying at a residence in the 300 block of Poplar Street during the early-morning hours of Feb. 8 and took a pair of jeans from a 73-year-old resident that contained $90 and a car key, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by Meadville Police Department in the case. Jones then allegedly used the key to take a 2017 Dodge Challenger located outside the residence.

City police received a report of the vehicle being spotted near the intersection of Mulberry and West Steers streets at about 1:21 a.m. Feb. 9 and followed it when a man came out of a nearby residence and got in the vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the second case against Jones.

When a traffic stop was attempted moments later, the Challenger accelerated at a high rate of speed, according to police, and continued south on Market Street to Poplar Street, then east to Chancery Lane. The driver soon stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Chancery and Pine Alley, when the driver and a female passenger both began to flee on foot.

When the pursuing officer yelled at both people to stop, the passenger stopped and soon identified the driver as Jones, according to police.

Three misdemeanor charges filed against Jones in the first case consist of two counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. In the second case, Jones faces a felony count of receiving stolen property, misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and fleeing an officer, and four summary traffic charges.

Jones remains in jail in lieu of $10,000 bond in the first case and $15,000 bond in the second. Trials will be scheduled for the June term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.