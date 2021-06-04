Meadville man arraigned for allegedly threatening bar patrons with loaded gun

Jun. 4—A 42-year-old Meadville man faces charges after he allegedly pulled a loaded pistol and pointed it at patrons inside a city bar, causing people to evacuate the establishment.

Todd Ryan Purdy, who resides in the 500 block of State Street, was arraigned Monday morning before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood on a half-dozen charges, including two felonies.

Meadville city police responded to The Other Place, 212 W. Steers St., at about 12:30 a.m. Monday, almost immediately after the incident was reported, according to Chief Michael Tautin.

Numerous occupants of the establishment also known as the "Penny Bar" evacuated the building after Purdy allegedly removed a gun from an inside vest pocket and pointed it at others, according to the criminal complaint filed by police.

The weapon, a Taurus G2c 9mm pistol, had a loaded magazine and a chambered round, according to the criminal complaint.

Purdy was drunk at the time of the incident, according to police.

Purdy faces felony charges of carrying a firearm without a license and terroristic threats. He also faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct and a summary charge of public drunkenness.

Purdy was released on $15,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 21 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

