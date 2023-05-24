Meadville man is charged with child porn possession, distribution

May 24—A Meadville-area man has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police with dozens of counts for alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.

Shane D. McKinney, 23, of 11431 Livermore Road, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on a total of 100 counts of possession of child pornography; 12 counts of dissemination of photos or video of child sexual acts; and one count of criminal use of a communication device.

State police allege McKinney downloaded photos or videos of child pornography onto his cellphone and also distributed the images.

The images allegedly were found on McKinney's cellphone when a search warrant was executed at his residence in West Mead Township on May 5, according to court documents. A tip had been sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by internet email provider Yahoo that child pornography had been uploaded to its servers by a person with a Yahoo email account, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.

McKinney was released on $25,000 unsecured bond following his arraignment.

He faces a preliminary hearing in the case June 6 before Pendolino.