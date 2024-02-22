Meadville man is charged with child pornography

Feb. 22—Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Meadville man with dozens of counts for alleged possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Isaac Nathaniel Beres, 18, of Pine Street, was arraigned Wednesday morning before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on a total of 100 counts of possession of child pornography, 11 counts of dissemination of photos or video of child sexual acts, and one count of criminal use of a communication device.

State police allege Beres possessed photos and videos of child pornography on his cellphone and also knowingly uploaded videos of child porn onto Verizon computer servers.

The images allegedly were found on Beres' cellphone when a search warrant was executed at his residence on Sept. 8, 2023, according to court documents. A tip had been sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by telecommunications company Verizon that child pornography had been uploaded to its servers by a person using a Verizon account, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.

Beres was released on $10,000 unsecured bond following Wednesday's arraignment.

He faces a preliminary hearing in the case April 4 before Pendolino.