Meadville man charged after leading police on high-speed chase Monday

Jul. 27—A Meadville man is facing 20 charges, including a felony, after he allegedly led Meadville police on a high-speed chase through the city before flipping his vehicle.

Sacario Marcellus Morgan, 19, of the 700 block of North Cottage Street, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on one felony, six misdemeanors and various summary offenses.

According to the affidavit, Meadville police spotted Morgan driving on East Street at around 7:18 p.m. Monday. The officers, who reportedly knew that Morgan did not have a valid driver's license from prior interactions, initiated a traffic stop, with Morgan pulling over in the parking lot of Mill Run Pharmacy.

As officers spoke with Morgan, they detected a strong smell of marijuana, according to the affidavit. Police asked Morgan to step out of the vehicle, but he allegedly refused after multiple requests. Morgan then put up his driver's side window and locked the door, preventing police from opening the car door, and then sped out of the parking lot onto Liberty Street, according to the affidavit.

Police gave pursuit, chasing Morgan down Liberty Street, with Morgan allegedly failing to stop at multiple stop signs along the way. When the chase reached the intersection with Poplar Street, according to the affidavit, Morgan allegedly almost struck two pedestrians after failing to stop at that stop sign. The pedestrians jumped out of the way to avoid being hit, police said.

The pursuit then continued south on Liberty Street Extension into West Mead Township, with Morgan allegedly traveling faster than 100 miles per hour. Morgan then allegedly crossed into the opposing lane of traffic on the 10000 block of Liberty Street Extension, traveling into a residential yard and driveway where his vehicle struck a tree stump, causing the vehicle to flip over onto its roof.

Police contacted emergency medical services and firefighters to the scene before approaching the vehicle with their weapons drawn. Morgan reportedly crawled out of the vehicle and was placed under arrest.

Later, Morgan was transported to Meadville Medical Center. While there, he allegedly told police that there was a marijuana joint in the vehicle and that he had smoked five hours prior. The joint was reportedly later found after police obtained a search warrant.

Morgan is facing a third-degree felony charge for fleeing or attempting to elude an officer; a second-degree misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person; and five misdemeanor charges for possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of driving under the influence. He was also charged with 13 summary offense charges, consisting of four counts of duties at stop sign, one count of reckless driving, one count of careless driving, one count of driving at safe speed, one count of failure to keep right, one count of limitations on overtaking on the left, one count of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, one count of driving without a license, one count of not yielding at roadway and one count of disregarding traffic lane.

All charges against Morgan were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in Saegertown in lieu of $30,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino is scheduled for Aug. 9.