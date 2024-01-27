Meadville man charged with sexual assaults of two children

Jan. 27—A Meadville man faces more than 40 felony charges for what authorities say were multiple sexual assaults involving two children between July 2016 and August 2020, according to court documents.

Christopher Michael Young, 38, who resides in the 1100 block of South Main Street, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

Meadville city police charged Young with raping a girl who was 10 when the assaults are alleged to have begun and 13 when they allegedly ended. Young also faces an additional 37 charges involving the same girl.

Additionally, Young is accused of assaulting another child during the same time period. He faces four charges involving the second child, whose gender is not specified in court documents. The child was 6 years old when the period of alleged assaults began and 10 when they ended.

In addition to rape, the charges against Young involving the older child include first degree felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor and 10 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child. He also faces 21 third degree felony charges of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old, one third degree felony count of corruption of minors and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old.

Young faces third degree felony charges of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old involving the younger child.

Young remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Feb. 7 before Pendolino.

