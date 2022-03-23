Meadville man facing felony charges for setting bush, dumpster on fire

Mar. 23—A Meadville man is accused of setting fire to a bush in an attempt to set a building on fire and allegedly setting a dumpster on fire, as well as attempting to sell blue rock salt as methamphetamine.

Ricklin Frederick Bayles, 46, of 440 Arch St. Apt. 4, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on 11 charges for a series of incidents allegedly committed earlier that day.

According to the criminal complaint, Bayles allegedly set fire to a bush in front of a building on the 200 block of North Street with the intent to catch the building on fire, placing three people inside the building in danger. In addition, he is accused of setting fire to the contents of a dumpster on the 800 block of North Cottage Street.

The fires were responded to by two Meadville Central Fire Department trucks and four Meadville Police Department officers. The dumpster was valued at $960.

Bayles also allegedly stole a can of spray paint.

In addition, Bayles has a series of charges listed as taking place at 894 Diamond Park, which is the Meadville City Building and also houses the police department. He allegedly stole a cellphone and blue rock salt, and tried to sell the salt as meth to a police dispatcher.

Bayles is facing a second-degree felony charge of arson, a third-degree felony charge of criminal mischief, and a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver. Additionally, he is facing four second-degree misdemeanor charges consisting of three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of theft by unlawful taking, and four third-degree misdemeanor charges consisting of two counts of theft by unlawful taking, one count of criminal mischief and one count of disorderly conduct.

If convicted, he faces a combined maximum possible sentence of 49 years imprisonment and fines totaling $308,000. The arson and possession with intent to deliver charges carry the highest possible jail time at 15 years each, with the latter carrying the highest fine at $250,000.

Bayles is being held in Crawford County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Judge Pendolino is scheduled for April 1.

Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.