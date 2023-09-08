Meadville man gets 10 1/2 to 22 years for contributing to overdose death

Sep. 8—MERCER — A Meadville man was sentenced to a lengthy prison term after a jury found him guilty of contributing to the overdose death of a Mercer County man in 2021.

George Edward Bly, 37, was found guilty in May of state police charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a cell phone, possession with intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl and reckless endangerment in the death of Brandon Bickerton.

Mercer County Common Pleas Judge Tedd C. Nesbit sentenced Bly to 10 1/2 to 22 years in a state prison followed by 3 years probation.

Assistant District Attorney Rob Hartley said what stood out to him from a letter from a family member of Bickerton to the court was, "One of the hardest things I had to do is tell his 10-year-old daughter her dad is dead. He won't be able to walk her down the aisle."

Bly apologized to Bickerton's family.

Hartley outlined several adult convictions including charges of burglary, theft, retail theft, simple assault and aggravated assault.

Defense Attorney Stanley T. Booker said the crimes were committed by an addict with mental health problems.

Nesbit said he believed the drug addiction and mental health problems are an explanation, but cannot be used as an excuse.

Nesbit said Bly also had seven disciplinary issues in the Mercer County Jail, where he was held for 459 days.

"He has committed crimes all his adult life," Hartley said. "He's not fit to be out on the streets."

Bickerton's grandmother found him dead Sept. 28, 2021, in their home on County Line Road in Sandy Creek Township.

According to a criminal complaint, state police and medical personnel were sent to the home at 7:42 a.m. that day after Bickerton was found in his bathroom.

The grandmother told police Bickerton returned from a trip to Meadville the morning of Sept. 27, went to the bathroom between noon and 2 p.m. and never emerged. Police found substances suspected to be heroin and/or fentanyl, methamphetamine and a used syringe in the bathroom.

County Deputy Coroner Robert Snyder assessed the cause of death to be a drug overdose.

Police searched Bickerton's cell phone and found Facebook messages dated Sept. 22, 2021, when Bickerton contacted Bly about buying heroin from him.

The conversation transitioned to text messages and Bickerton asked Bly at 1:17 p.m. that day if he could stop by and buy heroin. Bly said he could and asked Bickerton not to say anything about drugs since they would meet at Bly's parents' house, police said.

On Sept. 26, Bickerton asked via text whether Bly had more heroin. Bly said he did, and the two agreed to meet later that day.

On the afternoon of Sept. 27, Bickerton again asked Bly via text if he had more heroin, which Bly said he did. Bickerton's final texts, at 4:15 p.m. that day, read that he had to get dressed and would be on his way.

Bly texted Bickerton at 6:14 p.m. and 8:01 p.m. that day, asking where Bickerton was and if he was OK. Based on the texts and how the grandmother did not see Bickerton leave after his last text message, police determined that Bickerton overdosed before he could meet with Bly again.

Further investigation by police of cell phone and Facebook information found Bickerton contacted Bly only when he wanted to buy heroin. Bly's records showed he sold heroin and methamphetamine to multiple people, police said.

On Dec. 3, the death report by Snyder determined Bickerton died from combined drug toxicity due to an accidental drug overdose, while Mercer County Coroner John Libonati reported Bickerton had a fatal level of fentanyl in his system at the time of death, police said.

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com

