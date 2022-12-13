Meadville man gets six to 12 years for violent assault

Dec. 13—A Meadville man will serve a total of six to 12 years in state prison for his role in a violent multi-person assault on another man in the city in March.

"It's awful what you've done to (the victim)," Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Francis Schultz said in sentencing Sedrick L. Henry on Monday. "I didn't want to send you to jail this long, but it's what you deserve."

Henry was one of four people accused by Meadville Police Department with kidnapping and beating a Meadville man at a North Street residence in March.

Henry, 33, pleaded guilty in November to first-degree felony robbery, a first-degree misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit unlawful restraint with serious bodily injury and a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Meadville Police, the man told police he was held against his will at a North Street home for several hours March 24 and beaten while there.

The victim had been called to the residence on March 24 by Henry, according to the affidavit. When the man arrived, he was told to sit down on a couch, according to the affidavit. The man then was assaulted by Henry, who punched him in the face multiple times, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said at one point the man was told to strip down to his boxers and sit on the couch, which had a shower curtain placed on it. The four people then assaulted the man by punching and kicking him and threatening to burn him with a torch, according to the affidavit.

During the course of the alleged assault, the man's cellphone and approximately $800 apparently were stolen from him.

"In my 17 years, this is one of the most chilling cases I've had to prosecute," Craig Howe, Crawford County first assistant district attorney, told the court prior to the sentencing.

The DA's Office was recommending a minimum sentence of six years for Henry on the robbery charge based on Henry's extensive prior criminal record.

"I know what I did was pretty bad," Henry told the court prior to sentencing. "When I'm off my medication, I'm a different person. I was smoking meth (methamphetamine). It was about meth. Everything was meth. I was up for 16 days."

In imposing sentence, Schultz told Henry the incident "was planned out. It was cowardly. There were multiple assaults."

Henry was ordered by Schultz to serve six to 12 years in prison on the robbery charge followed by 12 months of probation upon release. Henry was given 256 days of pre-sentence jail credit.

Henry will serve 14 months to 5 years in jail on the conspiracy count and one to two years for the simple assault count. Those jail sentences will be served at the same time as the robbery charge, according to the order.

Henry also was ordered to pay $450 in fines plus court costs.

Two other defendants in the case also have pleaded guilty in county court in connection with the case.

Patrick G. Norman, 35, of Meadville pleaded guilty in county court Nov. 7 to a felony count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and misdemeanor count of unlawful restraint. He remains in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $150,000 bond awaiting sentencing Jan. 26.

Autumn Stevenson, 41, of Meadville pleaded guilty in county court Nov. 10 to a felony count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and misdemeanor count of unlawful restraint. She remains in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond awaiting sentencing Jan. 6.

A fourth defendant in the case, Gavin E. Varner, of Centerville, is scheduled to go on trial in 2023 in county court on a total of 19 charges, including kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault. He remains held in the county jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.

