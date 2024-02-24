Meadville man going to trial for alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

Feb. 24—A Meadville man will stand trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for alleged sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl in 2023.

In January, Pennsylvania State Police charged Gage E. Rossey, 21, with engaging in sexual activity with the girl at his Lincoln Avenue home last year. Police allege the incidents took place between July 1 and Aug. 31, 2023, with the girl age 13 at the time.

On Friday, Rossey waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on all 23 counts filed by state police. By waiving his right to a preliminary hearing, Rossey was automatically ordered to be held for trial in county court.

Police have accused Rossey of seven counts of statutory sexual assault; five counts of aggravated indecent assault on a person under age 16; three counts each of indecent assault on a person under age 16 and of corruption of minors; two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person under age 16, and of furnishing alcohol to minors; and one count of unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses.

Rossey remains in Crawford County Correctional Facility, Saegertown, in lieu of $100,000 bond, where he has been since his arrest Jan. 30.

He faces trial during the June term of county criminal court.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.