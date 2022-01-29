Meadville man headed to trial for alleged 2020 homicide

Jan. 29—TITUSVILLE — A Meadville man will stand trial for allegedly killing his former girlfriend in the fall of 2020.

Ragene J. Gilbert, 26, was ordered held for trial on homicide and firearms charges following a more than three-hour preliminary hearing Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols. The Meadville Tribune was the only media in attendance at the hearing.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Gilbert in late October 2021 with homicide and illegal possession of a firearm for the shooting death of Destine Renee Conyers, 21.

A passing motorist spotted Conyers' body around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 27, 2020, at a gravel pull-off for a natural gas well off Mule Street in Fairfield Township in southern Crawford County.

Multiple witnesses, including investigators and firearms experts, testified for the prosecution. There were 23 investigative exhibits presented by the prosecution during the hearing.

Gilbert didn't testify and Gilbert's court-appointed defense attorney, Ed Hatheway, did not present any evidence on Gilbert's behalf.

Conyers' boyfriend, Charles Stearns, testified Conyers had gone to a friend's home in Kerrtown the evening of Sept. 26, 2020. Stearns testified he was aware Gilbert and Conyers had dated at one time and was aware that Gilbert had a handgun.

Stearns testified he last spoke with Conyers sometime between 2 and 4 a.m. Sept. 27, 2020, when Conyers had called him. Conyers stated she and Gilbert were in Gilbert's vehicle headed to Greenville to search for another friend who may have been in trouble.

Stearns testified he got a text message from Gilbert around 7 a.m. Sept. 27, 2020, stating Gilbert had dropped off Conyers back in Kerrtown.

Cpl. Phillip Shafer of Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville testified when officers arrived where Conyers was found, there was a spent bullet next to her remains, as well as two spent shell casings. Shafer testified Conyers had no pulse, but the remains were warm.

Conyers' death was ruled a homicide by Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell. An autopsy found Conyers died from two gunshot wounds — one to the head and one to the chest. The coroner's office had estimated Conyers time of death between 5 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2020.

The lands and grooves imprinted on the two spent shell casings from being fired were made by a .380 caliber gun, Cpl. Dale Wimer, a certified firearms and tool marking examiner with the state police, testified.

The markings on those two spent shell casings also matched those of another spent .380 shell casing found in an April 2, 2020, shooting incident investigated by Meadville Police Department, Wimer testified.

Meadville Police Department recovered the shell casing from a shots fired incident near North Main and Randolph streets, Det. Sgt. Neil Falco of Meadville testified.

In July 2021, Gilbert was sentenced in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to serve a total of 4 1/2 to 13 years in state prison stemming from multiple crimes he pleaded guilty to committing in 2020, including reckless endangerment for firing a gun at another car and a person not to possess a firearm.

Falco testified Conyers had been in the car that Gilbert pleaded guilty to firing at in Meadville.

Cpl. Jason Hartman, a criminal investigator, testified he had a telephone conversation with Gilbert in the days after the shooting. In the recorded conversation between Hartman and Gilbert, which was presented at the hearing, Gilbert stated he had driven to the parking lot of The Boot Box store in Kerrtown to pick up Conyers during the early morning of Sept. 27, 2020. Gilbert also said he had returned Conyers to the parking lot, dropping her off between 5 and 6 a.m. that day.

Trooper Nicholas Miller, the lead investigator on the case, testified video surveillance from the store only showed a car similar to Gilbert's returning to the parking lot around 5:10 a.m. and leaving at 5:25 a.m., but with no one leaving the vehicle.

Miller said cellphone records between Gilbert and Conyers were obtained via search warrant.

Those text records had messages from Gilbert telling Conyers that Gilbert was still in love with her and wanted to see her, Miller testified. Miller also testified records showed Gilbert had accessed a map of the area of Interstate 79 and Mule Street in Fairfield Township around 6:02 a.m.

Gilbert was returned to the Crawford County jail in Saegertown following Thursday's hearing where he is being held. Gilbert is scheduled to go on trial during the May term of county criminal court.

