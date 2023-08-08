Meadville man held on $100,000 bail in assault case

Aug. 8—A 27-year-old Meadville man who city police charged with punching a pregnant woman in the stomach so hard that she couldn't breathe remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Wrixton P. Wolfe, who resides in the 70 block of State Street, is also accused of punching the woman several times in the face and body, biting her arm, throwing a screwdriver that hit her in the head, threatening to kill her, lunging at her with a knife, and choking her to the point she thought she might pass out, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case.

Wolfe waived his preliminary hearing Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

Meadville Police Department charged Wolfe in June after an alleged incident that occurred intermittently over the course of several days at Wolfe's residence, according to the affidavit.

Wolfe is accused of threatening to stab the woman and lunging at her with a knife on June 16, the same day he also allegedly choked her for approximately 45 seconds. Two days earlier, Wolfe allegedly punched and bit the same woman, and threatened to kill her.

When the woman told police on June 17 what had happened, she had visible bruising on her face and legs as well as a cut on her head, according to police.

Wolfe is also accused of breaking the woman's phone and her glasses on June 14.

Wolf faces felony charges of aggravated assault and strangulation and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and two counts of simple assault. He also faces summary charges of harassment and criminal mischief.

A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.