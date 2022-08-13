Meadville man held for trial on bomb threat charge

Aug. 13—A Meadville man will stand trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly phoning in a bomb threat to an Ohio television station in June.

Timothy R. Carver, 50, of Meadville was ordered held for trial on Meadville Police Department charges of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Police allege Carver telephoned WKBN-TV in Youngstown, Ohio, from his Park Avenue apartment around 8:45 p.m. June 6 and threatened to "blow up City Hall on Thursday at 6," according to the criminal complaint. The call was traced back to Carver's apartment.

Meadville police filed the charges against Carver on June 11, according to court documents.

Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino ordered Carver bound over to trial in county court a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Carver remains free on his own recognizance. His trial is scheduled for the January 2023 term of county criminal court.