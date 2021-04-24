Meadville man jailed after allegedly getting stolen UTV stuck between house, garage

Apr. 24—A 31-year-old Meadville man is in Crawford County jail after allegedly stealing a side-by-side vehicle earlier this month, driving it through the city and then getting stuck between a house and garage on Church Street after officers approached, according to police.

Kory Adam Ul was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on a felony charge of receiving stolen property and multiple misdemeanors and traffic violations.

Ul was also arraigned on charges in a separate case in which state police accused him of stealing scrap metal and other items from an unoccupied Reeds Corners Road residence in Beaver Township on Sunday.

In the first case, Ul was allegedly driving a green Polaris Ranger at around 11 p.m. April 7 when a city police officer followed him for nearly a mile as he traveled from Lincoln Avenue to a residence in the 600 block of Church Street, according to police.

When police attempted to contact Ul at the residence, Ul allegedly sped off in the utility terrain vehicle, knocking over trash cans as he crossed over Church Street and became stuck between a house and garage, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case. Police accused Ul of tossing a glass vial containing methamphetamine behind the UTV after being stopped.

The UTV was later found to have been stolen from the impound lot of Hayden's Garage, 21133 Ryan Road, according to police. Ul allegedly obtained the vehicle by using a fake bill of sale, according to police.

In addition to the felony receiving stolen property charge, Ul faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a license that had been suspended for DUI-related reasons. Ul has previously been convicted twice for driving on a suspended license, according to police. He also faces four summary traffic charges.

Ul also faces felony charges of criminal trespass and burglary as a result of the incident on Sunday.

Ul was assigned $60,000 bond in both cases. Trials will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

