Meadville man pleads guilty to 2019 Allegheny College rape

Nov. 13—A Meadville man has pleaded guilty in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to raping an Allegheny College student at gunpoint in her dorm room nearly two years ago.

Montelle Brown entered guilty pleas to two counts of rape before President Judge John Spataro Friday in county court. Brown, 28, admitted to raping the woman at Allegheny College's Ravine-Narvik

Hall in the early morning hours of Dec. 10, 2019.

The guilty pleas came during what was to be a pretrial conference Friday before Spataro.

Brown's case was scheduled to go on trial in county court on Monday on a total of 22 counts filed by Meadville Police Department.

As part of a sentencing agreement reached between the Crawford County District Attorney's Office and Brown's defense attorney, Matthew Parsons, the defense will seek no less than an 111/2-year minimum jail term and the DA's Office will seek a minimum sentence of no more than 13 years.

However, Brown could face up to 40 years in state prison when he's sentenced by Spataro next year. Each count of rape to which Brown entered guilty pleas has a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail and a $25,000 fine.

In accepting Brown's guilty pleas to two rape counts, Spataro put on the record that his main concern was for the victim in the case.

Spataro said he had met in chambers prior to the plea with both Parsons and Paula DiGiacomo, the county's first assistant district attorney.

"The victim has agreed this is acceptable — the best one can accept something like this," Spataro said.

The woman who was the victim of Brown's crime was not in the courtroom Friday.

Spataro then questioned Brown briefly, asking Brown if he did rape the woman.

"Yeah," Brown said softly twice — one for each guilty plea.

Under subsequent questioning by DiGiacomo, Brown said he didn't have a key card to enter Ravine-Narvik Hall. Brown said no one had let him in the dormitory and knew that he was not permitted inside the building.

Story continues

Brown said he was able to get into the dormitory because one of its exterior doors had been propped open with a rock.

"I knew what room I was going to," Brown responded when asked by DiGiacomo if he entered the building with the intent to commit a sexual assault.

Brown said he was holding a pistol when he knocked on the dormitory room door. Once he was let in the room by the victim, Brown said he put the pistol to her head, telling her to undress and not to scream before he raped the victim.

Brown admitted he had held the gun in one of his hands during the assault and that he then had the victim take a shower afterward.

"Did you tell her not to tell anyone, and if she did, you would kill her?" DiGiacomo asked.

"Yeah," Brown responded.

Meadville Police Department and the Crawford County District Attorney's Office filed rape and other charges against Brown in February of this year. The charges came about after DNA evidence was used to link Brown to the crime.

In 2020, Brown was convicted in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas of an unrelated firearms not to be carried without a license charge, but under state law the conviction mandated Brown's DNA be obtained and sent into Pennsylvania's Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS.

Brown's DNA then was found to be a match to DNA evidence in the rape case that had been obtained in an examination of the victim in December 2019.

With Brown's guilty plea to two felony rape counts on Friday, the 20 other charges filed with the case won't be prosecuted as part of the plea agreement.

Spataro also ordered Brown have an assessment by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board. Brown continues to be held in lieu of $500,000 bond in the case awaiting sentencing Feb. 22. Brown has been held at SCI Chester, where he is serving a 14-month to five-year state prison on the unrelated firearms charge.

Both Parsons and First Assistant DA DiGiacomo declined comment following Friday's plea hearing.

Allegheny College issued a statement Friday afternoon when contacted by the Tribune.

"We are grateful to the Meadville City Police, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Crawford County District Attorney's Office for their efforts to bring this case to the resolution of a guilty plea," the statement said. "We are steadfastly committed to working continually to support our campus community members and their safety."

However, the rape victim has a civil lawsuit still pending against Allegheny College in U.S. District Court in Erie.

The woman filed suit in federal court in July 2020, claiming Allegheny College was both negligent and reckless in providing on-campus housing and security to its students including the woman, who is only identified in the suit as Jane Doe.

The suit, filed on the woman's behalf by Kline & Specter law firm of Philadelphia, alleges there was inadequate security at Ravine-Narvik, including a malfunctioning key card system and a lack of both exterior and interior building cameras.

Tribune emails to the Kline & Specter law firm Friday for comment were not returned.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.