Meadville man pleads no contest to corruption of minors

Jan. 7—A Meadville-area man has avoided trial on alleged rape and related counts by entering a no-contest plea to lesser charges.

Matthew P. Broscious was set to go on trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on a total of 12 charges filed by Meadville Police Department when the criminal trial term opened next week.

In December 2021, city police charged Broscious, 40, with allegedly having engaged in sexual relations with an underage girl in Meadville in March 2021.

The criminal complaint filed by police alleges the incident took place between 8 and 9:45 p.m. March 3, 2021, when the girl was a then-17-year-old while Broscious was 38 at the time.

Broscious was to go on trial on two felony counts of rape and sexual assault; one felony count count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; five misdemeanor counts of indecent assault; and one misdemeanor count each of corruption of minors and simple assault.

However, Broscious agreed to plead no contest to three charges as part of a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney's office.

By pleading no contest, a person does not admit guilt, but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no-contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.

Broscious entered no-contest pleas Friday afternoon before President Judge John Spataro to a third-degree felony count of corruption of minors with the defendant age 18 or older and to second-degree misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent and simple assault.

Broscious faces up to seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine on the corruption of minors count; two years and a $5,000 fine on the indecent assault without consent count; and two years and a $5,000 fine on the simple assault count.

Broscious remains held in the Crawford County jail in Saegertown in lieu of $50,000 bond awaiting sentencing April 6. Broscious has been held at the jail since his arrest Dec. 13, 2021.

