Meadville man sentenced to 13 to 40 years in prison in rape of Allegheny College student

MEADVILLE – A Meadville man charged with raping an Allegheny College student in her dorm room in December 2019 after authorities said DNA connected him to the crime will serve up to 40 years in prison.

Crawford County President Judge John Spataro on Tuesday sentenced 29-year-old Montelle J. Brown to 13 to 40 years in state prison on Brown's guilty pleas in November to two first-degree felony counts of rape.

Spataro sentenced Brown to six years, six months to 20 years on each of the rape charges and made the sentences consecutive. Brown was also sentenced to three years probation.

Meadville police charged Brown in February 2021 with raping and sexually assaulting a former Allegheny student at gunpoint in her third-floor dorm room in Ravine-Narvik Hall on Dec. 10, 2019.

Meadville man charged in Allegheny rape: Crawford DA: DNA match links Meadville man to rape of student at Allegheny College in 2019

Authorities said DNA evidence collected in the investigation was ultimately found to be a match to Brown's DNA. Former Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz said at the time the charges were filed that when the forensic evidence was initially tested, Brown's DNA was not in a database.

His DNA was later collected when he was charged in another crime, and once it was in the database the match was made to the evidence collected in the rape case, according to Schultz.

Brown was sentenced in Crawford County in November 2020 to serve one year, two months to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony gun charge and a misdemeanor drug charge in a separate Meadville police case.

In recent court action in Erie County:

• Erie resident Esteban M. Lopez, 29, accused by the Millcreek Township Police Department of causing a serious traffic crash before jumping out of an ambulance and fleeing in October waived two criminal cases to court at his preliminary hearings on Feb. 8.

Lopez waived to court charges including felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents causing death or injury while not licensed and fleeing police in the Oct. 22 crash in the 6000 block of Sterrettania Road in Millcreek.

Lopez also waived to court misdemeanor counts of fleeing police and driving under suspension that Millcreek police filed against Lopez after accusing him of fleeing from an attempted traffic stop on Feb. 6.

Erie man charged in Millcreek crash: Police arrest Erie motorist wanted over serious crash in October; he had jumped out of ambulance

Police accuse Lopez in the Oct. 22 incident of driving a car that went out of control and crashed, ejecting and seriously injuring a female passenger. Investigators said officers spoke to Lopez briefly while he was being treated in an ambulance at the crash scene, but as Lopez was being taken to the hospital he exited the ambulance and fled.

In the Feb. 6 incident, Millcreek police accuse Lopez of fleeing from a traffic stop at West 12th Street and McConnell Avenue and leading police on a pursuit that ended at the intersection of Montpelier and Argyle avenues, where Lopez ran off. He was apprehended a short time later.

• Buffalo resident Russian J. Habeeb, 24, charged with two others in a retail theft incident in Millcreek Township that led to a police pursuit and crash on Feb. 11, waived an amended charge to court at his preliminary hearing on Feb. 15.

Habeeb waived to court a misdemeanor count of retail theft. He had faced felony counts of retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft, as well as a summary count of disorderly conduct.

Millcreek police accused Habeeb and two other Buffalo-area residents, 21-year-old Ukneq D. Booze and 21-year-old Jamie D. Clemons, of being involved in a retail theft on Feb. 11 at Dick's Sporting Goods in which more than $1,600 in athletic gear and other items were taken.

Buffalo group charged in Millcreek theft: Millcreek police charge trio with stealing more than $1,600 from Dick's before fleeing, crashing

Investigators said responding officers spotted the vehicle the suspects were in and began pursuing it as it traveled south on Interstate 79. The fleeing vehicle crashed while exiting onto the Interstate 90 eastbound onramp, Millcreek police reported.

Booze, the accused driver, faces charges including felony counts of aggravated assault, retail theft and conspiracy. Clemons faces charges including felony counts of retail theft and conspiracy.

Both are scheduled to appear in court for their preliminary hearings on March 29.

• Erie resident Devonne D. Clark, 32, charged by city police with having a large amount of suspected narcotics and two guns that investigators seized during a Feb. 10 property search, waived his criminal case to court at his preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Clark waived to court charges including felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance that Erie police drug detectives filed following a search of a McCarter Avenue residence as part of a narcotics investigation.

Drugs, guns seized in Erie search: Erie police seize estimated $40,000 worth of marijuana, four guns in drug investigation

Investigators said they seized quantities of suspected marijuana, ecstasy pills, methamphetamine and THC wax with an estimated street value of about $55,000, along with cash and handguns.

• West Springfield resident Tasha L. Stone, 41, accused by the Pennsylvania State Police of stealing more than $18,000 from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post while working as a manager there, was held for court on all charges following her preliminary hearing on Friday.

Springfield woman charged in VFW theft: Suspended VFW employee accused of stealing over $18,000 from West Springfield post

Stone was held for court on six third-degree felony counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property in reported thefts from the VFW Post No. 4965, 13755 Chestnut St. in West Springfield, between April and November 2020.

Troopers accused Stone of stealing from the post by writing unauthorized checks totaling $18,200 to herself. Stone was also accused of taking $260 by cashing out to herself an unclaimed game of chance ticket in January 2021 after being asked to close out the game as a non-winner, according to information in her criminal complaint.

A representative of the VFW post reported the suspected thefts to state police on Feb. 22, 2021. Stone was charged in March and was suspended from her position at the VFW, a post official said.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Crawford County crimes: Meadville man sentenced in Allegheny rape case