Meadville man to trial for alleged child beating

Sep. 1—A Meadville man will stand trial on multiple charges filed by city police for allegedly throwing a boy to the floor and into a wall several times at a Market Street apartment in mid-August.

Thomas A. Shook, 32, of Market Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on three counts of aggravated assault; two counts of simple assault; one count each of endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct; and a summary count of harassment.

Meadville Police Department charged Shook with assaulting a boy younger than 6 years old at the apartment around 3 p.m. Aug. 14.

According to the arrest affidavit that police filed with the complaint, the incident was sparked after Shook was awakened by the child crying in the kitchen.

The affidavit said Shook came out of a bedroom, picked the boy up and hoisted him over Shook's head. Shook then threw the boy to the kitchen floor, slamming him three times, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said a witness told police that Shook then yelled at the child, "Do you get it now?" Shook then picked the boy up and threw him into the corner of the kitchen, the affidavit said.

By waiving his right to a preliminary hearing before Pendolino, Shook automatically was ordered held for trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on all charges.

Shook was returned to the Crawford County jail in Saegertown in lieu of $200,000 bond. He is scheduled to go on trial during the January 2023 term of county court.