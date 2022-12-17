Meadville man to go on trial in alleged rape case

Dec. 17—A Meadville man has been ordered held for trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on rape and other charges for allegedly attacking a woman at a North Street home on Nov. 3.

Jacob T. Simpson, 28, was bound over to the next term of court following a preliminary hearing Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

Meadville Police Department has charged Simpson with single felony counts of rape and sexual assault as well as two felony counts of strangulation; misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, indecent assault and indecent exposure and a summary count of harassment.

Police allege Simpson attacked the woman around 9:40 p.m. Nov. 3 at her residence.

Simpson remains lodged in Crawford County jail in Saegertown in lieu of $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to go on trial in county court during the May 2023 trial term.