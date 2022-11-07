Meadville man's death is ruled a homicide

Nov. 7—NEW CASTLE — A Meadville man's death in southern Lawrence County last week is being called a homicide by Pennsylvania State Police at New Castle.

The death of Joseph DeTello, 40, is a homicide due to asphyxiation, state police said. The ruling was announced Saturday morning. An autopsy had been conducted Friday afternoon at Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver, police said.

"Due to the active on-going investigation, no further details are being released at this time," police said in a news release.

A passerby had found DeTello's body next to a sport utility vehicle along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township in southern Lawrence County about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The passerby had stopped to assist what he thought was a man having issues with a tire on a vehicle.

The passerby saw DeTello unresponsive on the ground, called 911 and administered CPR, police said.

Two other people who were bicycling in the area stopped to assist the passerby until state police and emergency medical services personnel arrived on the scene and determined DeTello was deceased.

