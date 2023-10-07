Meadville police, Allegheny College investigating alleged on-campus sexual assault

Oct. 7—Meadville Police Department and Allegheny College Public Safety have an active investigation into an alleged on-campus rape last month at the college.

The alleged rape occurred between 9:45 and 9:58 p.m. Sept. 21 and was reported at 11:58 p.m. that day, according to the Allegheny College Office of Public Safety's daily crime and fire log. The incident first was reported in Friday's edition of The Campus, the Allegheny College student-run newspaper.

Meadville Police Department Chief Michael Stefanucci confirmed to the Tribune Friday afternoon that the incident is under investigation.

However, minimal information is being released to protect the integrity of the investigation, Stefanucci said.

The victim, a female, allegedly was attacked by a male inside a building on campus, Stefanucci said. Stefanucci declined to elaborate.

"We do feel the students are safe," Stefanucci said. "We are following up on leads as they are developed by the detectives and Campus Security."

No suspect has been named, Stefanucci said.

In an e-mailed statement to the Tribune, Ellen Johnson, Allegheny College's vice president for enrollment management, says Meadville police remain the principal investigation agency with Allegheny College Public Safety providing support as requested.

"The college has provided resources for the victim," Johnson wrote. "We are also providing support for our (campus) community."

"Over the last few years, the college has invested heavily in safety measures across campus. The safety and security of every member of our community is a top priority," Johnson wrote.

