Meadville seeks volunteers for authorities, boards and commissions

Jan. 13—Applications to serve on several city of Meadville authorities, boards and commissions are due Friday.

Current openings consist of one seat on the Meadville Area Water Authority, which oversees the city's water system; one seat on the Shade Tree Commission, which manages the planting, removing and trimming street trees; and three seats on the Beautification Committee, which covers aesthetic issues and awards in the city.

The city maintains 14 authorities, boards, commissions and committees, all staffed by volunteers, to advise Meadville City Council and municipal staff members on issues ranging from aesthetics to zoning.

Applications are available online at cityofmeadville.org/abcs or can be picked up weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.

To be eligible to serve, applicants must be 18 or older. Other eligibility requirements vary, but city residents are eligible to serve on all of the "ABC" boards. Some boards allow service by nonresidents who own property in the city or pay taxes to the city. In some instances, such as the Code Appeals Board, nonresidents can be appointed when a qualified resident cannot be found.

Completed applications should be returned to the City Clerk's Office in person or via email to dboca@cityofmeadville.org by 4:30 p.m. Friday.

