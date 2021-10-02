Meadville teen charged with homicide in July shooting

Oct. 2—An 18-year-old Meadville man has been charged in the July shooting that left a 19-year-old dead in a Walnut Street apartment.

Jayden Isaiah Speed of Meadville was arraigned Friday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

Speed faces a first-degree felony count of criminal homicide and six other charges in the July 3 killing of Nathaniel Eric Harris at 376 1/2 Walnut Street. He is the third teen charged in connection with the homicide and the fourth person overall charged in connection with a robbery police say occurred in Harris' upstairs apartment just after 3 a.m. The Crawford County Coroner's Office ruled Harris' death a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Court documents filed in the cases against his three co-defendants had not previously identified Speed as a participant in the alleged killing, nor had police referred to Speed publicly as a suspect.

Qwamae Dontrail Sherene, 18, and Kavan Maloin Boitnott, 16, were charged by city police in the killing on July 7, with Sherene taken into police custody later that day.

Sherene, who was 17 at the time of the incident, has been held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown without bond since his arrest. He has since been scheduled to go on trial on those charges during the January 2022 criminal trial term of county court.

Boitnott, however, remains at large, as does the fourth person wanted in connection with the incident.

Timothy Taquan Bolden, 25, of Meadville is not charged by Meadville police with homicide, but is accused of robbery and criminal trespass in connection with Harris' fatal shooting. Police filed the charges against Bolden on the day of the shooting.

In charging Speed with criminal homicide, the criminal complaint filed by police states that he "did participate either as a principal or an accomplice in the perpetration of a felony during which the defendant or a partner killed Nathaniel Harris."

Story continues

Speed faces four felony charges in addition to homicide: conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal trespass. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit simple assault and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking.

Speed remains in Crawford County jail with no possibility of bail. In Pennsylvania, homicide is a non-bailable offense. A preliminary hearing before Pendolino was scheduled for Oct. 15.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.