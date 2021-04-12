Meadville woman arraigned in three cases

Mike Crowley, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
Apr. 12—A 29-year-old Meadville woman remains in Crawford County jail after preliminary arraignments in three separate cases before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday.

Jana Rae Moats faces charges for an alleged assault in which she is accused of punching and strangling another woman and for two incidents in which she is accused of selling drugs in the parking lots of area stores. The three incidents occurred over a two-week period in July of 2020.

In the first, Meadville Police Department accuses Moats of selling methamphetamine for $30 to a confidential informant in the parking lot of Dollar General, 7735 McHenry St. in West Mead Township, at approximately 2:20 p.m. July 7.

Two days later, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by city police, Moats allegedly sold meth to a confidential informant for $40 in the parking lot of Tops Friendly Markets, 144 W. Center St., at about 12:40 p.m. July 9.

In the third incident, Moats was charged by Pennsylvania State Police as a result of an alleged altercation with another woman in West Mead Township on July 19. Moats is also charge with breaking the woman's cellphone in the fight, according to the criminal complaint filed by police.

Moats faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of the July 7 incident. She faces the same four charges as a result of the July 9 incident as well. She was assigned $20,000 bond in both cases.

In the July 19 incident, Moats faces misdemeanor charges of strangulation and simple assault and summary charges of harassment and criminal mischief. She was assigned $5,000 bond in the case.

Preliminary hearings for all three cases were scheduled for April 23 before Pendolino.

Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

