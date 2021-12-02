Meadville woman faces seven drug-related charges

Dec. 2—A patrol of Prospect Street in mid-May due to what city police called "the recent drug problem in the area" led to seven drug-related charges for a Meadville woman.

Michelle Yvonee Woge, who was 33 at the time, was arraigned on those charges Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver.

Woge was parked in a white Buick on Smith Place between Prospect Street and West College Street at about 11:20 a.m. May 16 when a Meadville Police Department officer began his patrol of Prospect Street, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case. The officer recognized Woge and knew that a warrant for her arrest on previously filed charges had been issued. The officer also observed three burnt marijuana cigarettes in the vehicle's ashtray, according to the affidavit.

After Woge had been placed in the back of a police vehicle, she allegedly began "screaming and banging on the inside of the cruiser," the officer wrote in the affidavit. With police about to have the vehicle towed while they applied for a search warrant, Woge consented to a search of the vehicle.

The search led to the discovery of various paraphernalia and a purse that allegedly contained several controlled substances and $210, according to police. The drugs were subsequently identified as methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, methocarbamol and cyclobenzaprine, according to the affidavit. Methocarbamol and cyclobenzaprine are muscle relaxants.

Woge faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver, four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Dec. 7 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Woge remains free on $25,000 unsecured bond.