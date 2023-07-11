Meadville woman sentenced to probation in federal mail fraud case

Jul. 11—ERIE — A Meadville woman has received two years of probation for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and making a false statement to government.

Diana Eckert, 68, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Erie by Judge Susan Paradise Baxter after pleading guilty to the two counts in September 2022, according to court records.

Eckert was sentenced by Baxter to two years of probation on each count to be served at the same time.

She also was ordered to pay $7,651.50 in restitution to victims and a special assessment of $200.

Eckert's sentencing first was reported last week by the Erie Times-News.

In December 2021, a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted Eckert on 13 counts — one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, five counts of mail fraud, six counts of wire fraud, and one count of making a false statement to government.

The indictment alleged that from May 2020 to July 2021, she participated in various fraudulent scams involving individual victims across the U.S.

That activity included car-buying scams where victims buy vehicles that don't exist; romance scams where victims send money to people they meet online; and advertising scams where people send money to have a company put advertising decals on their cars.

The indictment alleged Eckert received money from victims, converted the funds into Bitcoin, and sent the funds "to accounts controlled by co-conspirators located in Nigeria."

The indictment said the Nigerians induced the victims to send money to Eckert through the U.S. mail.

In September, she pleaded guilty to one felony count each of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and making a false statement to a postal inspector.

Eckert had no prior criminal record and federal sentencing guidelines put her sentence at eight to 14 months.

A sentencing memorandum filed by the Federal Public Defender's Office cited Eckert's health problems and asked for a year of probation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office asked for house arrest, noting Eckert knew she was engaging in fraud and was informed at least three times by law enforcement that she was involved in scams.