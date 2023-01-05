Meadville woman to trial on drug charges

Jan. 5—A 35-year-old Meadville woman will head to trial after waiving her preliminary hearing on 14 drug-related charges Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

Michelle Yvonne Woge, who resides in the 15000 block of Limber Road, allegedly was found in possession of various drugs after making a sale to a confidential informant on North Street near the intersection with State Street at about 4:15 p.m. Dec. 6. Pennsylvania State Police at Erie filed charges after seeing Woge hand a black hoodie with a case containing the drugs inside of it to a confidential informant, according to the probable cause affidavit. The case allegedly contained more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, more than 3 grams of a heroin or fentanyl powder, 1.5 grams of fentanyl pills and various forms of drug paraphernalia in a nylon case Woge allegedly was carrying at the time, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.

Woge told police that she had been selling drugs "for a couple weeks," according to the affidavit, charging $80 to $100 per gram of heroin, $80 per gram of methamphetamine and $10 for each fentanyl pill, according to the affidavit.

The charges against Woge include four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and a felony count of criminal use of a communication device. She also faces nine misdemeanor charges consisting of five counts of possession of a controlled substance and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Woge remains in Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $25,000 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the May term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

