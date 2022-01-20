Meagan Good goes viral after wearing ‘Ms Good if ya nasty’ jersey to Rams game

The Instagram post comes weeks after Good and estranged husband DeVon Franklin announced their pending divorce.

Meagan Good set social media ablaze yesterday when the actress shared a set of photos of herself at the Los Angeles Rams game sporting a custom team jersey that read “Ms Good If Ya Nasty” on the back.

The jersey also had the number 8 on it, causing fans to wonder who No. 8 is on the team. The number belongs to placekicker Matt Gay, who is married, and one blog speculates that Good likely chose a random number or one with a different significance.

Meagan Good hangs out at Amazon Prime Video’s brunch at Harriet’s Rooftop last month in West Hollywood. (Photo: Arnold Turner/Getty Images)

The 40-year-old also reportedly changed her Instagram bio, which, according to Yahoo.com, formerly read “Meag G, Mrs. Franklin~If Ya Nasty” to “Meag G, Ms. Good ~If Ya Nasty.”

The post comes weeks after Good and estranged husband DeVon Franklin announced their pending divorce. The couple said, in a joint statement, “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected. We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

Good, star of the Amazon Prime Video comedy Harlem, reflected on the transitions in her life in an appearance earlier this month on The Real, where she gushed, “It’s been amazing, like so many transitions.”

“Projects that I prayed for, just health transitions, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40,” said Good. “It’s been a whirlwind with the show and the movies. It’s crazy. It’s a blessing.”

Good also revealed that she had taken a break from drinking.

“I wanted to just really focus on therapy,” she said, “and dive into some things that I experienced in the past that I haven’t spoken about publicly yet, and one day I will whenever I feel God’s called me to it. But I was like, I really need to deal with these things and just sit down and dig in and be really intentional about this next season and this next act of my life.”

Instagram users took particular note of the post from Good, where one wrote, “Miss mamas OUTSIDDDEEE.” Influencer Astasia Will also shared that Good had added a tweet from gospel rapper Lecrae to her Instagram story. The tweet read: “Once upon a time, I thought I was done with Christianity. But the reality was I was just done with the institutional, corporatized, gentrified, politicized, culturally exclusive version of it.”

The singer himself re-shared the tweet Wedneday, writing: “Just lost a show because of this tweet. Point proven.”

