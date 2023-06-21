Meagan Good Holds Hands With Jonathan Majors As Trial Date Is Set

Actress Meagan Good was spotted holding hands in court with Jonathan Majors who is facing assault and harassment charges against his ex-girlfriend. The two were seen walking into court together for Majors’ first court appearance on Tuesday at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. According to an eyewitness who spoke with “Entertainment Tonight, “Majors was mostly calm throughout the hearing while Good was being very affectionate.

“While they waited for his name to be called, she tickled the back of his neck and stroked his head. She was being very affectionate and protective. At one point she traced her fingers along the back of his neck to his ear,” one eyewitness reported to “ET.”

An Unexpected Pair

Good and Majors were first spotted dining together a few weeks after allegations of assault and harassment were brought against Jonathan Majors. For many, it was unexpected. The pair have stoked dating rumors by regularly being seen going out together. They have been seen shopping for home decor and Majors has also been spotted meeting with Good’s sister and mother at a Red Lobster restaurant.

The pair’s closeness has been scrutinized and criticized for its seemingly strategic timing. While the start of their relationship hasn’t been confirmed, some critics say it appears that the two only began dating shortly after the assault allegations against Majors came out. Those critics wonder if the relationship is an attempt to “clean up” Majors image amidst the legal troubles. Neither Good nor Majors have confirmed or dispelled the dating rumors.

Trial Date Set

Majors’ appearance in court was for a hearing to set a trial date. He was arrested in March for allegedly assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend. A trial date for the hearing of the case was set for August 3. He is being arraigned on three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

Variety also reported that multiple alleged abuse victims are speaking out and cooperating with the DA’s office as a part of the case. In a statement released through his attorney Priya Chaudhry, Majors has denied all of the allegations.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” the statement read.

