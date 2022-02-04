‘Meagre’ council tax rebate could be largely cancelled out by rise in bills

Gurpreet Narwan
Council tax rises could wipe out the majority of the £150 tax rebate for some households in part of the south of England, a Telegraph analysis has showed.

The Chancellor promised the rebate to all households in Bands A to D, the lowest rated.

However, more than a third of local authorities will introduce council tax increases of more than £75 for the average Band D property, if bills rise at the same rate that they did last year.

Eligible households in the south of England are more likely to lose out. Almost half - 47 per cent - of 169 councils in the south could introduce tax rises of more than £75 on Band D homes. This falls to 36 per cent in the north of England and 28 per cent in the Midlands.

Politicians and campaigners said the figures exposed flaws in the Government’s efforts to tackle the cost of living crisis, which will see the biggest squeeze on household budgets in 30 years.

Rishi Sunak announced a £9 billion package in the House of Commons on Thursday, but £5.5 billion of that is in the form of loans. They will help to lower energy bills, but will ultimately have to be paid back.

About 80 per cent of households will benefit from the council tax rebate, but latest research suggested that the support is far less generous than it seems.

The Telegraph analysis showed that council tax bills in Kingston-upon-Thames could rise by £105 for Band D properties if they follow the same trajectory as last year. This is before the fire and police precepts are added onto the bill.

In West Northamptonshire, the bill could come in at £104, while in Harrow bills could rise by £100.

However, households will get some relief as the cap on the social care precept, which pays for care costs, has been cut from three per cent to one per cent.

Peter Smith, director of policy and advocacy at National Energy Action, said: “The shine is already coming off their plans.

“Although four in five households will receive the council tax rebates, they won’t benefit those who are already getting a discount or those who are exempt.

“For those who do receive the rebate, it will be swallowed up by the council tax rises.”

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said the latest proposals on council tax were “a betrayal of the squeezed middle”.

He said: "The meagre £150 rebate looks set to be wiped out by the expected rise in council taxes, as cash-strapped local authorities are left to pick up the tab for social care and other vital services.

“This comes on top of the unfair National Insurance tax rise, which will clobber the squeezed middle.”

The party pointed to research showing that four million middle-income households in England and Wales will not receive any help with their energy bills, because they live in more expensive properties. This includes a large proportion of families living in Surrey, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire. These households will still be hit with council tax rises.

It found that 1.7 million households in London and the South East are in Bands E and F, making up 22 per cent of all properties that are ineligible for the rebate. This is double the proportion of homes in Bands E and F in the north of England and the Midlands.

