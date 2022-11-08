Meals, concerts and Pope Francis visit part of ex-SEPTA manager's alleged bribes

PHILADELPHIA – A Somerdale man is accused of taking bribes and gifts worth more than $80,000 in his role as a SEPTA administrator, authorities say.

James Stevens, 69, allegedly steered SEPTA contracts to a co-conspirator’s firm in exchange for illicit payments from March 2014 through July 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.

In exchange, Stevens allegedly accepted payments in the form of cash and phony charitable donations, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

It says he also took concert tickets, restaurant meals and hotel accommodations, including during the 2015 visit to Philadelphia of Pope Francis.

Stevens awarded contracts for surveillance equipment in his role as director of the video evidence unit at SEPTA, a transit agency in Philadelphia and its Pennsylvania suburbs, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

His alleged partner in the scheme, 59-year-old Robert Welsh of Arizona operated two firms, Spector Logistics Inc. and Blue Zebra, that supplied surveillance equipment for transit systems.

Stevens helped Welsh’s firm win bids with SEPTA “by giving Welsh inside information about SEPTA’s financial analyses and otherwise collaborating with Welsh in the contracting process,” the statement said.

As part of the conspiracy, Welsh paid for SEPTA holiday parties and promised to Stevens employment after his retirement from the transit agency,

Both men are accused of conspiracy, bribery, extortion and fraud.

The charges are only allegations. Neither man has been convicted in the case.

Attorneys for Stevens and Welsh could not be reached for comment.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

