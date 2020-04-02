Meals on Wheels California Partners with Kate Farms to Deliver Plant-Based Nutrition to At Risk, Home-Bound Seniors

--Santa Barbara-based Kate Farms donates $500K in plant-based nutrition--

LOS ANGELES and SANTA MONICA, Calif. and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels West today announced it is providing organic, plant-based nutrition to vulnerable seniors who are most at-risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic in California, thanks to a $500,000 product donation, equivalent to more than 100,000 meals, from Kate Farms. Kate Farms is a plant-based, organic, non-GMO medical nutrition formula and meal replacement shake delivering nutrients and healthy antioxidants for people ages 1 to 101. The donation will begin distribution in Santa Monica and greater Los Angeles this week. The program is expanding to communities statewide next week including COVID-19 hotspot San Francisco.

Kate Farms Chief Medical Officer Cynthia Ambres, M.D. (L) and territory manager Austin Light (R) volunteer their time with Meals on Wheels to pack up meals for local vulnerable seniors who are most at-risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic, on April 1, 2020 in Santa Monica. Meals consisted of Kate Farms plant-based formula, thanks to the company’s $500,000 donation to the organization. More

Local Meals on Wheels programs are on the front lines, focused on doing all they can to keep older Americans safe and nourished. The current pandemic has increased the demand for Meals on Wheels around the nation and specifically in Southern California. In fact, In just two weeks the number of clients served has grown by 20%, in greater Los Angeles. The organization expects the number of home-bound seniors served to jump by 40% over the coming weeks. Through its donation to Meal on Wheels California, Kate Farms formulas and shakes will be distributed directly to seniors, the chronically ill, veterans and other vulnerable populations most in need, through Meals on Wheels California member organizations including:

Meals on Wheels West

Saint Vincent Meals on Wheels

on Wheels Human Services Association

Meals on Wheels Long Beach

West Los Angeles Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels San Francisco

Meals on Wheels Santa Barbara

"These are unprecedented times. Delivering high-quality, nutritious food to those who are most susceptible to the COVID-19 pandemic is critical. That's why we're excited to be partnering with Kate Farms. We are grateful for the generous donation that will provide more vital nutrition to our clients who need it now more than ever. Kate Farms is helping to maintain the health and wellness of our clients," Chris Baca, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels West.

Kate Farms was built on the value of caring for people and to service those who are most at risk. The company was founded by loving parents to save their daughter Kate, who was born with cerebral palsy and weighed only 16 pounds when she was five years old. She was failing to thrive because she could not tolerate the available formulas, so out of desperation, they developed a plant-based formula without any common allergens. Now, Kate Farms is the #1 recommended plant-based formula prescribed to deliver vital medical nutrition to people with chronic diseases and the general population. Their plant-based beverages are made from the highest quality, organic, plant-based ingredients, without any allergens and it tastes great. The $500,000 commitment in product donation includes its three core products – Komplete Shakes available in Coffee, Vanilla and Chocolate flavors, Peptide 1.5 available in Chocolate and Vanilla, and Standard formula available in Chocolate and Vanilla. All three medical nutrition beverages support digestive health, weight maintenance and delivery of healthy antioxidants.

"Now is the time to come together to support Americans who are most at risk. We saw a need in our community to help our elderly neighbors, and with, Meals on Wheels, are delivering plant-based nutrition to their doorsteps," said John Hommeyer, Chief Experience Officer at Kate Farms. "This is one of the ways we're supporting organizations committed to caring for the people in our communities who are most at risk and we encourage others to give whatever they can during this time to lift our communities."