Meals on Wheels gets H-E-B help

Dec. 7—On Thursday, members of H-E-B volunteered to deliver more than 700 meals for Odessa Meals on Wheels.

In addition to providing that service, H-E-B will also sponsor the meals for the day.

"I love that they are leading by example and that H-E-B does this event every year," Executive Director of Odessa Meals on Wheels Craig Stoker said.

Meals delivered included festive food items.

Every year before the Feast of Sharing, H-E-B commits to volunteering in the community a day before the event.

"We are proud to partner with the organization to provide holiday cheer in the form of a hot meal to all of our homebound neighbors in Odessa," Jessicka Gonzales, H-E-B's Public Affairs Officer for West Texas, said.

For its 21st annual event, the Feast of Sharing is scheduled from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway, in Barns D and E. The event is free to the public and will include a barbecue-style dinner.

Meals on Wheels is also running an end-of-year campaign to raise $50,000 to match a donation from John Herriage of Copper Key Realty. So far, the organization has raised more than $10,000.

If you go

— What: H-E-B's Feast of Sharing.

— When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 8. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.

— Where: Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway, in Barns D and E.

— Cost: Free.