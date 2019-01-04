Meals on wheels: Segway's driverless robot can deliver food straight to your desk

The robot can come in three different conformations, each with a different number of shelves - SEGWAY

Segway has unveiled an autonomous robot that uses artificial intelligence to deliver food straight to your desk.

The “Loomo Delivery” bot, which looks like a small filing cabinet on wheels, can carry up to 50kg of food, drink and other packages to people in offices and shopping centres.

To navigate urban areas, it has a built-in camera that uses a cloud-based system, meaning it needs to connect to local Wifi and 4G networks to operate.

Its online system also allows it to update maps of areas it has delivered to and reschedule deliveries.

A touchscreen at the top of the robot allows users to interact with it, while drawers on the robot's body let it carry packages for delivery.

'Our services will revolutionise the delivery industry, making last-mile delivery more efficient, reliable, simplistic and fun,' Segway explained on its website.

'The robot comes with various replaceable containers used to transport different kinds of goods from food to packages."

It can operate for more than eight hours and automatically heads back to its charging station when it is low on battery.

While the company has not revealed how much the robots will cost, it said that they will be in operation later this year.

Segway’s announcement on Thursday comes ahead of it publicly demonstrating the robot for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next week.