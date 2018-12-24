Keep reading to find out what Americans really want out of a job .

To get a better idea whether there is a difference among the generations , GOBankingRates’ asked millennials, xennials (the microgeneration born between 1977 and 1983), Generation Xers and baby boomers what they valued most in a job. Although there are similarities among the generations, what matters most to workers does tend to change with age.

When it comes to your job, what do you value most? A study published in the Journal of Business Ethics found that employees from all generations value meaningful work . However, each generation thought other generations were more concerned about money than meaning in a job.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: From Meaning to Money — What Each Generation Wants From Their Jobs

What Millennials Want From a Job: Professional Growth

Millennials don’t want to be stuck in a dead-end job — at least 23-year-old Cedrick Capati doesn’t. The online public relations specialist for Spiralytics said what he values most in a job is the opportunity for professional growth.

After graduating from college, Capati got a job he really liked. “But after three years, I realized that I wasn’t getting any professional growth from my job so I left,” he said. Capati decided to pursue a career in digital marketing because he said it offered him more opportunity to grow.

Keep reading to learn more about the signs that you need a new job.

What Millennials Want From a Job: A Good Salary

There’s no denying that money matters to millennials when it comes to a job — especially if they are in cities where the cost of living is high. “What I value most is a salary that affords me my current lifestyle in San Francisco,” said millennial Brian Sheehan, a marketing manager at e-commerce company Hollingsworth. “It is not cheap to live here.”

That said, Sheehan also appreciates that his job allows him to be creative, to work remotely and help grow a business that impacts the lives of many people. “I do not see myself going anywhere else soon,” he said.

What Millennials Want From a Job: Good Work-Life Balance

Although many millennials want a job that pays well, salary isn’t all they care about. For 31-year-old Ashlie Walton, a job that offers a good work-life balance is even more important than money.

After managing a pediatric medical practice for nearly 12 years, she was told this year by the provider she works for that her salary was capped. Initially, Walton was upset that she wasn’t valued enough to receive a continued pay increase for all of her hard work. But then she asked herself what was the most important element of her work life. “For me, my answer was my time, and time is more valuable to me than money,” she said.

Walton told the doctor she works for that for her to stay in her job she would need to leave the office an hour earlier each day. “Without hesitation, she agreed to me leaving an hour earlier each day,” she said. Now she has more time to work on her own life coaching business, LEO Warriors.

What Xennials Want From a Job: Ability to Learn

As a member of the xennial generation– the small age group between millennials and Generation X — Jamie L. Smith said what matters most in a job is the opportunity to continue learning. “I envy but cannot empathize with people who get comfortable in roles or organizations,” said Smith, who is the founder of Amplify Advisors, which provides contract CFO and controller services. “I need to constantly be stretched and learning.”

Smith said she also values meaningful work — specifically, work that allows her to feel like she is adding value — and connection. “Connection is at the intersection of health and longevity, success and happiness,” she said. “I strongly believe that deep personal relationships are key in both our personal [lives] and our careers.”

What Xennials Want From a Job: Flexibility

Dee Barizo, who is 39, said what he values most in a job is flexibility. His current job as an online marketer at SI Certs allows him to work anywhere and set his own hours. “I worked a few years in a traditional office job,” Barizo said. “When I switched to remote work, I felt happier, more fulfilled and less stressed.”

He said he’s also seen the quality of his work improve by working remotely. That’s because he can work during hours when he is most productive. Keep reading to learn about major companies that allow you to work from home.