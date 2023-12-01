‘Meaningless Stunt’: Disgraced Republican Rep. George Santos Seemingly Tries to Use Jamaal Bowman as a Diversion from His Expulsion from Congress But Gets Ousted Anyway

New York Rep. George Santos attempted to file a resolution against a Democratic colleague following calls to boot him from Congress.

On Thursday, the first-term Republican congressman filed a resolution against Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for pulling the fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in September. It happened as Republicans were voting on a funding bill to curb a government shutdown, as NBC News reported.

Now-former Rep. George Santos attempted to file a resolution to expel Rep. Jamaal Bowman. (Photo: CNN/Youtube/Screenshot)

A part of his deal was to issue an apology to Capitol Police as well as pay a maximum fine of $1,000. Bowman reportedly said in a statement that he is looking “forward to these charges being ultimately dropped,” according to the outlet. He emphasized that it was an accident and thought “it would open the door.” Despite this, Santos pushed for Bowman to be expelled.

“On September 30, 2023, Representative Jamaal Bowman knowingly and willingly gave a false fire alarm in the Cannon House office building,” Santos said in a clip obtained by WPDE-TV. He accused Bowman of attempting to delay an official proceeding.

“Had that been any other person, had it been one of the members of the media, had it been a Republican member of Congress, we all know that person would have been charged with obstructing a congressional hearing,” Santos continued.

Santos’ move came amid his position being in jeopardy. Bowman highlighted that in his response.

“No one in Congress, or anywhere in America, takes soon-to-be former Congressman George Santos seriously,” Bowman said in a statement, Axios reported. “This is just another meaningless stunt in his long history of cons, antics, and outright fraud.”

Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives on Friday by a 311-114 vote. According to CNBC, a House Ethics report revealed that Santos “stole from his campaign” for his personal needs — blowing money at high-end luxury stores, OnlyFans, and cosmetic procedures.

Per CNN, the report claimed he spent more than $4,000 at Hermes and charged thousands for Botox.

“Representative Santos sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit,” the document said.