The meanings behind iconic food logos – how many do you know?

A host of heritage brands lurk in Britain’s kitchen cupboards, but how well do you really know them?

The century-old sugar company Tate & Lyle has updated the logo of one of its bestselling products. Having held the Guinness World Record for oldest unchanged brand packaging, the business has replaced the logo on its squeezy bottles of Lyle’s Golden Syrup with a cartoon-like lion, complete with a bee fluttering above its head. But even with the promise of a spoonful of sticky-sweet liqueur as our reward, how many of us can recall (or have even registered) the original design?

Lyle’s Golden Syrup first made its way on to shelves in 1881, encased in its now-iconic gold and green tin. Pictured on the front is in fact a dead lion surrounded by a swarm of bees, captioned with the biblical saying “out of the strong came forth sweetness”. The syrup’s inventor, Abram Lyle, was inspired by the Old Testament story of Samson for its design: having survived a lion attack and killed the animal, Samson returns to the scene days later to find that bees have created a hive inside the beast’s remains. He presents honey from the hive to his family, inviting them to guess where he acquired it before delivering the famous line.

Ditching the deceased lion for a smiling one (a move criticised by cynics as pandering to the “avocado-on-toast” generation) is intended to “refresh the brand’s legacy to appeal to a 21st-century audience”, according to James Whiteley, Tate & Lyle’s brand director.

What impression do logos really make on their customers? With a host of heritage brands lurking in Britain’s kitchen cupboards, many labels are probably so familiar as to fade into invisibility. So how keen are your observation skills and knowledge of them?