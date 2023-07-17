What it means: China’s disappointing economic growth figures

The News

China reported slow economic growth and a record-high youth unemployment rate in June, triggering concerns of imminent deflation and the subsequent risks for the globe.

The latest figures, published Monday, show that the world’s second-largest economy is witnessing weakened demand at home and abroad — with exports tumbling, and a prolonged downturn in the property market.

We’ve curated insightful analysis and reporting from experts on China’s worrying GDP figures.

Insights