'This means everything': Minneapolis joyfully chants George Floyd's name after Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murder

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY
·2 min read
MINNEAPOLIS — Silence fell across the courthouse lawn for a few moments as the verdicts were read against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Then the crowd erupted in cheers.

“GUILTY!” they yelled. “All three!”

Horns began blaring across the city as the crowd gleefully chanted George Floyd‘s name, no longer an angry cry, but one of happiness.

“Say his name! GEORGE FLOYD!”

Monday afternoon, Selena McKnight was in tears as she explained how racist policing has devastated Black communities like hers, as she helped lead a protest march around the courthouse.

Less than 24 hours, outside the courthouse, tears were again in her eyes. She threw her arms around her 18-year-old daughter and joined the crowd in cheers.

“This means everything. This is long, long overdue,” said McKnight, 46. “This feels good. But this doesn’t stop here. We have to keep going.”

Live updates: Derek Chauvin found guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd

A throng of more than 100 reporters and a small number of neighborhood activists had assembled earlier to hear the verdict. For the first 20 minutes after the announcement that the verdict had been reached, a flood of office workers left downtown, their vehicles jammed up along the streets.

“This is so traumatic. We need a guilty verdict. We need to heal. We need to heal,” said Amber Young, 50, a food services coordinator who worked at the same Salvation Army mission Floyd had.

Selena McKnight, 46, hugs her daughter, Jalyn Hall, 18, on Tuesday outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis following the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
Young waved a Black Lives Matter flag outside the Hennepin County Government Center while waiting for the verdict.

“We’ve been grieving. Seeing the video over and over again was traumatic,” she said. “We need to heal. We need a guilty verdict.”

Minutes before the verdict was read, a crowd of protesters who marched around the courthouse less than 24 hours earlier flooded into the area.

Several said they see the verdict as a referendum on the relationship with the government and police. They said true justice would have been living in a world in which Floyd had never been killed.

Opinion: Derek Chauvin is guilty of murdering George Floyd. Black lives do matter — this is history for America

“If George don’t get it? Shut it down!” the crowd yelled repeated. “Chauvin! Guilty! Chauvin! Guilty!"

Activist Brandyn Tulloch, 24, said justice would mean having a system that protects “my Black life“ in the same way the government is protecting its own buildings.

“My life, when it is taken, is not coming back. George Floyd will never take a breath on this planet again,” he yelled. “We are going to stay out on the streets, we are going to keep fighting until we feel the same justice that this building feels.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin: How Minneapolis is reacting

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts against him in the killing of George Floyd. The jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

