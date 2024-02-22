‘It means everything’: Pendant containing mother’s ashes returned to daughter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – A mystery began to unfold on Valentine’s Day when a kind-hearted Clevelander found a small pendant on the ground along Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

On the heart-shaped locket was the inscription “Momma Marla, 1961 to 2020,” and it appeared the pendant contained the ashes of a loved one.

The discovery prompted the thoughtful finder and her friends to launch a search to find the owner, and they contacted FOX 8 to see if we could help.

“It’s somebody’s mom in there, you know what I mean? That’s important. They wouldn’t have had this pendant made if it didn’t mean something to them in the first place and to lose it is like, that would have been catastrophic,” said Adrienne Challinor, who volunteered to coordinate the search.

Our original story about the pendant, which aired on Monday, resonated with many of our viewers and a number of them pitched in with their own research to find the family of “Momma Marla.”

We found an obituary for 59-year-old Marla Francine Wilson, who was born in 1961 and died in 2020, but we were having trouble making contact with her family.

Fortunately, one of our dedicated viewers, Pam Friedman, poured over online records for hours and found a relative who eventually led us to Marla’s daughter, Danielle Jackson.

When we walked up to Danielle’s home on Wednesday afternoon and handed her the pendant, she told us with a smile, “I was missing this for a couple of months and when I lost it, I didn’t think I was ever going to see it again. Oh my God, it’s back.”

Upon hearing the news that the pendant had been returned to its rightful owner, Adrienne Challinor told us, “that’s fantastic. That is the main point of all of this, to find the owner. I’m thrilled, everybody is thrilled.”

Jackson says she lost the pendant that was hanging from a necklace after having dinner at one of her favorite restaurants, Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood.

“I said ‘oh my God, I lost my pendant’ and instantly I freaked out and started crying. I’m looking around, I’m like ‘it’s probably gone, I’m probably never going to see it again,’” she said.

Wilson died of breast cancer in 2020, and Jackson says the pendant gave her strength as she mourned the loss of her beloved “Momma Marla.”

She clung tightly to the keepsake and told us, “oh, it means everything. It’s part of my mom, so when I wear it, it’s like I’ve got her with me all the time.”

Danielle says she is grateful for the efforts of everyone who made sure that the pendant is back where it belongs.

“I’m like, ‘how did they even know? How did they even find me, where did they get this from?’” she said with a laugh. “This shows me there are still a lot of good people and kind-hearted people out there.”

