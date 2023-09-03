'It means the world:' Chamberlain reunion in Anderson reminds of a legacy's value

Sep. 3—ANDERSON — Pauline Mansfield's grandfather was a family man.

A descendant of slaves, Tom Chamberlain valued being with his family — both close and extended — whenever it was possible.

"A lot of people, their families were being sold off and sent somewhere else and you never saw them again," said Mansfield's daughter, Jan Mansfield-Davis. "He really liked to have family together."

Chamberlain's passion was remembered again over the weekend, when nearly 400 members of the Chamberlain family gathered at Shadyside Park to eat, drink, tell stories, share memories and take pictures during the 50th Chamberlain Reunion.

The Labor Day tradition, Mansfield-Davis said, began in 1971 when, after a death in the family, Chamberlain's daughters held a gathering in Birmingham, Alabama, following the funeral. With the exception of the COVID years of 2020 and 2021, the reunion has happened every year since.

"Even when we (all) couldn't gather together and have it, here in Anderson we were able to have a picnic," Mansfield-Davis said, "just to be able to come together and social distance."

Previous generations included large individual families, which accounts in part for the astounding attendance figures at many of the reunions.

"My grandfather, he had 13 children, and my mother had 13 children," said Shonda Armour, another family member who helped plan this year's get-together. "It's like all the families have trickled down. Four hundred is probably a drop in the bucket of what could really be here."

The reunion is important for many family members in part because of the heritage they want to pass along to the next generation. Many of them took part in the weekend's activities with grandchildren who they want to see understand their family history.

"It was really important to me now that I have a grandson," said Lavon Stennis-Williams, who traveled to the reunion from Omaha, Nebraska, with her grandson, Brandon.

"It's important for him to understand his legacy, and the fact that we can go back several generations to our enslaved ancestors and we can actually document their existence. It's important for us now to carry that tradition on."

Mansfield-Davis said local members of the family include the Warrens, the Nunns and a few members of the Dixon family.

This year's gathering took place over two days, with a picnic Saturday at Shadyside Park and a family worship service at the Best Western Hotel, one of two lodging places where family members secured blocks of rooms for those visiting from out of town.

Mansfield-Davis said family members from more than a dozen states made the trip for this year's reunion. Anderson, where much of the family lives, has hosted the reunion at least 14 times, according to Mansfield-Davis, but the event rotates among several other cities as well.

"Just to get together over Labor Day weekend and see family members you haven't seen in a long time, or have never seen before," Mansfield said. "It means the world."

Follow Andy Knight on Twitter @Andrew_J_Knight, or call 765-640-4809.