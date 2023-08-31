'I was meant to be a Blue Jay': Carson Miller's family legacy
Carson Miller has strong roots in Menasha football, including a very influential grandfather in the team's history. Now, it is his turn to get to play.
Carson Miller has strong roots in Menasha football, including a very influential grandfather in the team's history. Now, it is his turn to get to play.
The Huskers sold out their entire football stadium.
JLab has a solid track record of making cheap earbuds with decent performance, but it's latest model is also incredibly tiny.
Whether you lean toward Nespresso, K-Cups or brewing by the pot, your morning joe will be easier, breezier and tastier with these picks.
Most of the tenets that helped capitalism take root and thrive in California two centuries ago are still in place today. The Golden State didn’t invent venture capital, incubators for young talent or higher education partnerships, but just like chardonnay and cannabis, these are concepts we improved upon and commodified for export. It'd be simplistic to describe author and critic Malcolm Harris as a contrarian.
Inter Miami and Nashville SC tied 0-0 in their MLS match in South Florida on Wednesday night.
Some teams might be flying commercial during the playoffs.
Keep the peace and improve your listening experience with these top-rated TV 'phones.
College football is here, and Week 1 will bring us action from Thursday all the way through Monday.
The Pac-12's uncertain future and the ACC's potential expansion has delayed any significant decisions on the College Football Playoff.
Manhattan federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission are separately investigating the use of Tesla funds to bankroll a secret project that is described internally as a glass house for CEO Elon Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter. WSJ reported in July that Tesla board members were investigating potential misuse of company resources on the project, known as "Project 42," and whether Musk was personally involved. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Souther District of New York has reportedly sought information about what benefits have been paid to Musk, how much Tesla spent on the project, and what the project was for, WSJ's sources said.
Google is bringing its generative AI search experience to the first countries outside the U.S., the company announced today, starting with expansions in India and Japan. The new AI-powered search feature, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), will become available through Google's Search Labs in those markets, and will introduce a new feature aimed at making it easier to find information in its AI-powered overviews. First announced at this year's Google I/O Developer conference in May, SGE introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic and then have it return answers, similar to an AI chatbot.
Google announced Wednesday that its Ai-empowered SGE program is expanding into both the Japanese and Indian marketplaces.
The latest victim of a celebrity death hoax is one of Kaitlyn Bristowe's suitors from "The Bachelorette."
Nearly 1 in 3 men have at least one type of HPV. But the burden of screening for this widespread STI is on women. Experts explain why.
This is your sign to redecorate your entire living sitch without breaking the bank.
Sennheiser has packed its impressively immersive Ambeo technology in a soundbar that's similar in size to the Sonos Beam, but it costs nearly twice as much.
A Filipino creator believes that there are two types of English spoken among Filipinos. The post Creator shares what they believe are ‘two different kinds of English for Filipinos’: ‘We have rich-people English and then we have self-taught English’ appeared first on In The Know.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
The contactless payment system for New York City’s subways has a security hole. Anyone with access to someone’s credit card number can see when and where they entered the city’s underground transit during the last seven days. The problem lies in a “feature” on the website for OMNY, the tap-to-pay system for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which allows you to view your recent ride history using only credit card info. Further, subway entries purchased using Apple Pay — which gives merchants a virtual number instead of your real one — still somehow link to your physical credit card number.
Making smart financial moves and finding the right personal loan lender may make it possible for you to qualify for a personal loan after bankruptcy.