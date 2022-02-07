And meanwhile there's Iran – the other crisis that threatens the existing world order

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carli Pierson, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

The looming invasion by Russia into Ukraine has dominated international news. But there is an equally relevant diplomatic proxy negotiation going on behind closed doors in Vienna between Iran and the United States for a new deal on nuclear weapons (former President Donald Trump unilaterally left the last one in 2018).

USA TODAY Opinion spoke recently with Barbara Slavin – director of the Future of Iran Initiative, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and a former senior diplomatic reporter for USA TODAY – about where we are now in talks with the Central Asian country and Iran's progress on developing nuclear weapons. Her conversation with Editorial Board member Carli Pierson has been edited for length and clarity:

Q. Does Iran have nuclear weapons?

A. No. It does not have nuclear weapons, but has a great deal of material that, if further enriched, could be used for weapons. It has advanced its program significantly in the last year in particular. So, the breakout period (amount of time it would take for Iran to amass sufficient fuel for a nuclear weapon) is down to a few weeks, compared to a year under the 2015 nuclear deal. You still need a delivery mechanism and warhead, but Iran has tons of enriched uranium now and it is enriched to a higher level than ever, now it's at 60% purity. (You need 90% for a weapon.) Under the nuclear deal, the level was capped at 5% and the amount at 300 kilograms until 2031. This is why we see a sense of urgency about talks in Vienna; a lot of people are very nervous about what will happen if the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is not revived.

Q. How concerned are you about Iran developing nuclear weapons with all the material, and the quality of the material, that it has amassed since the Trump administration left the deal?

A. Iran has not made the decision (to develop weapons), and their official policy is that they don't want nuclear weapons. It is important for them to have the capability, but not the weapons themselves. Their defense doctrine is based on missiles and support for militias, not nuclear weapons. If they developed the weapons, they would violate their obligations under the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty, which they signed in 1968. Iranian rivals, especially Saudi Arabia, would likely develop weapons of its own. And Israel, which already has nuclear weapons, would not sit on its hands. The Israelis have been sabotaging the Iranian program for years and would likely resume cyberattacks and assassinations of Iranian scientists. There are good reasons why the Iranians haven't gone all the way. That said, it is in our interest that they get rid of stockpiles of enriched uranium. This would increase stability in the region, and decrease tension between Iran and the U.S.

Alexander Vindman: Why I’m seeking accountability from Trump allies in court

Planet Labs Inc. says this satellite photo shows Iran&#39;s Natanz nuclear facility in April 2021.
Planet Labs Inc. says this satellite photo shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility in April 2021.

Q. Tehran has presented Washington with tough requirements to get back to the negotiating table, namely: a public apology and a promise that a future U.S. government will never pull out of any agreement reached now between the two countries, like the United States did under Trump. If America doesn't accept those terms, what do you think will happen?

A. The U.S. is at the negotiating table. We have been at the table since last April. It wasn't this administration that walked away from the agreement back in 2018, and the Biden team has said repeatedly what a disaster Trump’s decision was. Remember, Biden was vice president when the agreement was originally reached. As far as guarantees that successor governments cannot pull out again – there are ways to promise Iranians that they will get oil revenues, a lifting of sanctions, normal trade if they resume compliance. Written assurances can be provided. A leverage point the U.S. has is that Iran needs to get sanctions lifted, at least for the next few years. It would shore up the Iranian currency, which has fallen precipitously against the dollar. That has contributed to 40% inflation; Iranians need this deal and everyone knows it. My hope is that they will accept what is being offered (by Washington) and agree to negotiate directly with the U.S. to finalize the details.

Biden needs to get Ukraine right. America's security depends on it.

Q. What about what Trump said when he walked away from the deal in 2018, saying it was a bad deal. What do you think about the previous administration's decision to walk away from the deal?

A. It was colossally stupid. Trump did it primarily for domestic political reasons, because those supporting his campaign – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Christian fundamentalists – told him to. Turning our back on the deal allowed Iran to go back to enriching at higher levels, and showed the world that the U.S. is not a reliable partner. It was incredibly damaging to our credibility. In terms of regional activities, tensions have risen and Iran continues to support groups we don't like. So Trump's move totally backfired.

Q. We've talked about the U.S. perspective, but I'd like to know what life is like for average people in Iran right now?

A. As I mentioned, they are suffering from high inflation and unemployment. Their economy has a lot of problems and is also plagued by corruption and mismanagement as well as the COVID pandemic. Of course, the nuclear deal wasn't a panacea for Iran. But before the U.S. pulled out, Iran exported twice the amount of oil, there was some foreign investment and people had hope. Now, more than 30% of Iranians are considered poor, according to the government's own statistics. Food and medicine aren't supposed to be under U.S. sanctions, but because foreign banks won't deal with Iran, it has been hard for Iranians to get crucial products.

Q. Are sanctions working? Is the world safer because of sanctions on Iran?

A. Sanctions only work when they are supported by most countries in the world and have specific and obtainable goals. For instance, sanctions on South Africa during apartheid – almost everyone supported them. Sanctions on Iran that led to JCPOA worked because they were backed by the United Nations and Europe. If you reimpose blanket economic sanctions unilaterally, as the U.S. has done, ordinary people suffer but regime elites retain access to hard currency. Then you get Venezuela, Cuba and Iran. There is also smuggling. Iran continues to sell oil to China, and there is a lot of smuggling through the United Arab Emirates and Iraq.

Living in Ukraine: Daily life in Kyiv these days feels a lot like if 'Stranger Things' had a Ukraine edition

Barbara Slavin is the director of the Future of Iran Initiative and a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. She is also a former senior diplomatic reporter for USA TODAY.
Barbara Slavin is the director of the Future of Iran Initiative and a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. She is also a former senior diplomatic reporter for USA TODAY.

Q. What is next? What needs to happen to make things better between the U.S. and Iran?

A. The most important step is to return to the JCPOA. The U.S. could have done more last year, before Iranian presidential elections. But at this point, the problem is on the Iranian side. They had unreasonable demands, and it has taken them a while to be more realistic.

Q. What is at stake if we fail?

A. Iran will get closer to the ability to make a nuclear weapon, which will incentivize others in region to accelerate work in that direction. We will see more instability, more devastation in Yemen, more attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq. The only way to de-escalate tensions and allow the Biden administration to focus more on China and Russia is by getting the nuclear deal back on track.

Barbara Slavin, director of the Future of Iran Initiative and nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, is a lecturer at George Washington University, the author of "Bitter Friends, Bosom Enemies: Iran, the U.S. and the Twisted Path to Confrontation" and a former senior diplomatic reporter for USA TODAY.

Carli Pierson is an attorney, former professor of human rights, writer and member of USA TODAY's Editorial Board. You can follow her on Twitter: @CarliPiersonEsq

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: U.S. diplomats need to revive nuclear weapons deal with Iran

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Red Flag for Canopy Growth in 2022, and 1 Green Flag

    Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have been extremely popular among cannabis companies in the past year. According to Viridian Capital Advisors, 306 M&A deals took place during 2021, compared to only 86 in 2020, for a 286% jump year over year. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), which is headquartered in Canada and has inroads in the U.S., has made its presence known in a big way.

  • Futures dip after a turbulent week; Peloton surges

    U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday after a week of volatile trading spurred on by mixed quarterly results from Big Tech, while Peloton jumped on reports of interest from potential buyers including e-commerce giant Amazon. The tech-heavy Nasdaq had a volatile start to February after Facebook owner Meta Platforms lost $200 billion from its market value on disappointing results last week, while Amazon.com Inc gained just as much on plans of hiking its Prime subscription rate. Peloton Interactive Inc jumped 22.6% on news that Amazon and Nike are exploring a potential buyout offer for the exercise bike maker.

  • U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou tests positive for Covid

    U.S. Olympic figure skater Vincent Zhou tested positive for Covid-19 at the Beijing Winter Games, jeopardizing hopes for his first Olympic medal.

  • How & Why Oil Impacts The Canadian Dollar

    The exchange rate between Canada and the U.S. strongly correlates to the price of oil, and it's largely due to the way Canada earns U.S. dollars.

  • Here's What The Cast Of "Selena" Looked Like Then Vs. What They Look Like Now

    Twenty-five years later and still willing to do anything for Selenas!View Entire Post ›

  • Ireen Wüst wins gold at fifth Olympics, setting record for longevity

    Ireen Wüst sets a record by winning gold in a fifth straight Olympic Games.

  • Your Horoscope This Week: February 6th to February 12th, 2022

    The second week of February finds us knee deep in the Capricorn mud. Mercury moves steadily toward Pluto until they make a conjunction on February 11, and Mars and Venus in Capricorn make their own way forward stone by muddy stone. The Sun shines bright in Aquarius against the winter blues of the Northern Hemisphere, but on Earth, the road ahead must be cleared before it can be illuminated. Tenacious Mars in Capricorn makes a square to irreverent Chiron in Aries on the 6th before making a trine

  • S. Korea politicians criticize China over traditional dress

    Major South Korean presidential candidates accused China of laying claim to their culture after a performer wore a traditional Korean dress during the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics. A woman in a white and light purple hanbok dress marched along other performers apparently representing China’s various ethnic groups as they carried the Chinese national flag during Friday's event at Beijing’s National Stadium.

  • High Prices Prompt Drillers to Seek More Crude Oil

    U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row for the first time since November

  • UK rebukes China for supporting Argentina's Falklands claim

    Britain on Monday firmly rejected a statement from China that affirmed Beijing's support for Argentina's claim to the Falkland Islands, as relations between London and Asia's leading power remain strained. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a tweet that the United Kingdom “completely" rejected "any questions over sovereignty of the Falklands.”

  • U.S. Futures Waver, European Bond Rout Deepens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. index futures dipped and equities in Europe erased gains as investors took stock of the outlook for monetary policy ahead of key inflation data later this week. Treasuries were steady, though a rout in European sovereign bonds deepened.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as

  • Ireland Baldwin opens up about the 'immense pressure' of social media: 'Sometimes I let it get to me'

    "Sometimes I mindlessly scroll through social media and I feel like everyone is creating and working at speeds I can’t keep up with," the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger says.

  • In Philippines election, late dictator's son aims to restore family pride

    MANILA (Reuters) -As frontrunner in the Philippines' presidential race, the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos appears poised to complete a remarkable rebranding of the family name 36 years after a "people power" uprising ended his father's autocratic rule. With official campaigning beginning on Tuesday, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., 64, holds a double-digit lead in the polls, three months ahead of the May 9 elections. His push for the presidency has been aided by what political analysts say has been a decades-long public relations effort to alter public perception of his family and supporters.

  • WSJ Gives Republicans A Blunt Reality Check Over '3-Time Loser' Trump

    The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."

  • Ukraine Gave Up a Giant Nuclear Arsenal 30 Years Ago. Today There Are Regrets.

    At the end of the Cold War, the third largest nuclear power on earth was not Britain, France or China. It was Ukraine. The Soviet collapse, a slow-motion downfall that culminated in December 1991, resulted in the newly independent Ukraine inheriting roughly 5,000 nuclear arms that Moscow had stationed on its soil. Underground silos on its military bases held long-range missiles that carried up to 10 thermonuclear warheads, each far stronger than the bomb that leveled Hiroshima. Only Russia and t

  • The Republican Knives Are Out for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

    Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Republicans haven’t lost a statewide election since 2008. They have slapped Democrats around in just about every campaign, even running unopposed for a U.S. Senate seat in 2010 and U.S. House seat in 2020.Now it seems like they’re so desperate for a good fight that they’ve picked several among themselves.Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been riding high in polls in her state, has never lost an election. She served four terms in Congress before being elected governo

  • Trump White House staffers frequently put important documents into 'burn bags' and sent them to the Pentagon for incineration, report says

    A senior Trump White House official told The Post it was up to them which White House presidential papers were destroyed.

  • Israeli, Palestinian figures propose 2-state confederation

    Israeli and Palestinian public figures have drawn up a new proposal for a two-state confederation that they hope will offer a way forward after a decade-long stalemate in Mideast peace efforts. The plan calls for an independent state of Palestine in most of the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, territories Israel seized in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel and Palestine would have separate governments but coordinate at a very high level on security, infrastructure and other issues that affect both populations.

  • Conservative National Review Calls GOP 'Morally Repellent' For Latest Jan. 6 Response

    Calling the action of the Jan. 6 rioters "legitimate political discourse" is “political malpractice of the highest order coming from people whose entire job is politics."

  • You Might Not Like It, but Hunter Biden’s Shenanigans Are Real News

    Kris Connor/WireImage/GettyThe 1980s TV crime drama Hunter featured an eponymous main character who popularized the catchphrase, “Works for me.” Today’s crime drama surrounding Hunter Biden evokes a different repeated utterance: “Who did Hunter work for?”The troubled presidential scion is in the news again and raising questions about his father, President Joe Biden. This unwanted attention has also renewed questions about the media’s relative lack of interest in the younger Biden’s highly questi