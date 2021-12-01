Mearan dies prior to trial

Dec. 1—A former Portsmouth councilman and attorney who was facing multiple sex trafficking-related felonies has died, according to multiple media outlets.

Michael Mearan died Friday afternoon following health complications, his attorney confirmed. He was 75.

In October 2020, the Scioto County grand jury issued a 15-count indictment stating Mearan had trafficked at least six women between 2003 and 2018.

At the time of his death, Mearan was awaiting trial.

"At least he died publicly charged for his crimes, and his victims knew the dignity of being heard and believed," said Ohio Attorney General David Yost in a tweet on Friday night. "They have survived him."