Mease sentenced in memorial site murder case

May 7—LOCKPORT — A Falls man, already serving time in state prison on charges stemming from his arrest in a murder case, will now spend even more time behind bars for his guilty plea to that slaying.

Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano kept a commitment he made when Michael A. Mease, 21, pleaded guilty, in February, to a single count of first-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of Shakiya Boyce. Ottaviano sentenced Mease to 21 years in prison, with that term to run concurrently to the 15 year sentence he is currently serving on a weapons possession conviction.

The judge also imposed a period of five years post-release supervision on Mease.

Mease had been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the slaying of Boyce and could have faced a prison term of 25 years to life had he been convicted on those charges.

Boyce, 25, died in a hail of gunfire at the intersection of 20th Street and Centre Avenue on Sept. 29, 2020, after visiting a memorial at that location for another homicide victim, Clyde Coleman III. Police who responded to the shooting call, said they found Boyce, lying in the street, not breathing and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

As Boyce was leaving the memorial and getting into a friend's car, investigators said she was struck by "numerous bullets." Witnesses at the scene reported hearing "several gunshots."

In admitting guilt and taking his plea, Mease said he had not intended to shoot Boyce. He did not say who he had intended to target.

Boyce was treated at the scene and then rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She was pronounced dead a short time later in the emergency room.

"Ms. Boyce was an innocent victim, she didn't deserve this," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said after the plea hearing. "We hope that this plea, and knowing that Mease will be held accountable for his actions, brings some small bit of consolation to her grieving family."

Mease was sentenced in September to 15 years behind bars for his plea to charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest during an October 2020 encounter with Falls police. Officers and and detectives were attempting to take Mease into custody in connection with the Boyce murder when they found him in possession of a loaded handgun.

Mease also fought with the officers as they attempted to place him into handcuffs.